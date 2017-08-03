Several rounds of rain hitting the area, slick roads, power out for some

Deep tropical moisture combined with areas of low pressure means several rounds of rain are ahead over the next few days.

The heavy rain, which will increase after 7 a.m., will make for slick roads on the morning commute.

Nearly 1.28 inches of rain was reported near Audubon Park Uptown. Several areas in metro New Orleans have received 1-2 inches of rain.

Motorists should allow extra time when heading out the door for work or other morning appointments.

Traffic lights out at General De Gaulle and Shirley; also Claiborne and Earhart. — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) August 3, 2017

Power outages are also reported in St. Charles, Plaquemines, and Orleans parishes.

The cold front that brought the somewhat lower humidity earlier this week is now moving back north and bringing the rain with it.

There is the potential for heavy rain in some areas on Thursday and Friday. This could lead to some localized flooding in spots.

By the weekend, the storm coverage will slowly decrease but not completely go away. The trend next week is for fewer storms and hotter temperatures.

The tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a chance to develop into a depression by early next week. Stay tuned for further updates.

