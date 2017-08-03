Pro Football Hall of Fame stadium dedicated to Saints owner Tom - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Pro Football Hall of Fame stadium dedicated to Saints owner Tom Benson

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Twitter / @ProFootballHOF) (Source: Twitter / @ProFootballHOF)
CANTON, OH (WVUE) -

The Hall of Fame Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame was dedicated in the name of New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson in a Thursday morning ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

The dedication will take place before the Hall of Fame game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals scheduled for Thursday night.

A statue of Benson was also unveiled during the ceremony.

Benson, along with his wife Gayle, was joined at the ceremony by several team executives – Dennis Lauscha, president; Mickey Loomis, executive vice president/general manager; and Greg Bensel, senior vice president of communications/broadcasting.

The ceremony took place in the end zone plaza where the 10-foot monument of Benson overlooks the field.

Benson donated $10 million toward the completion of the stadium in 2014.

The refurbished and renamed stadium is a sports and entertainment complex that holds 23,000. It features an NFL caliber press box and boasts world-class hospitality experiences in a variety of settings.

  • Club seating level featuring 968 gold colored seats are positioned at the first level of the press box.
  • VIP Lounge for 50 guests offers a unique space with incredible views of the stadium and can be configured as a lounge, banquet or dining area.
  • Luxury suites provide premium seating and great sight lines for all stadium events, as well as feature flat screen TVs and upscale catering.
  • Sky Level sits atop the press box and features a sprawling terrace overlooking the entire stadium. The one-of-a-kind experience accommodates up to 250 guests.
  • Five event terraces in the west end zone offer unique experiences in a casual outdoor party setting with food and beverage catering.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly