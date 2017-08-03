Pro Football Hall of Fame stadium dedicated to Saints owner Tom Benson

The Hall of Fame Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame was dedicated in the name of New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson in a Thursday morning ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

The dedication will take place before the Hall of Fame game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals scheduled for Thursday night.

A statue of Benson was also unveiled during the ceremony.

Benson, along with his wife Gayle, was joined at the ceremony by several team executives – Dennis Lauscha, president; Mickey Loomis, executive vice president/general manager; and Greg Bensel, senior vice president of communications/broadcasting.

The ceremony took place in the end zone plaza where the 10-foot monument of Benson overlooks the field.

Benson donated $10 million toward the completion of the stadium in 2014.

The refurbished and renamed stadium is a sports and entertainment complex that holds 23,000. It features an NFL caliber press box and boasts world-class hospitality experiences in a variety of settings.

Club seating level featuring 968 gold colored seats are positioned at the first level of the press box.

VIP Lounge for 50 guests offers a unique space with incredible views of the stadium and can be configured as a lounge, banquet or dining area.

Luxury suites provide premium seating and great sight lines for all stadium events, as well as feature flat screen TVs and upscale catering.

Sky Level sits atop the press box and features a sprawling terrace overlooking the entire stadium. The one-of-a-kind experience accommodates up to 250 guests.

Five event terraces in the west end zone offer unique experiences in a casual outdoor party setting with food and beverage catering.

