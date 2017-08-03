Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium dedication ceremony

In the hot Louisiana climate, a chilled tomato soup such as this one is revered as a delicacy. Serve this gazpacho in a punch or coffee cup as an interesting appetizer before the guests are seated at the dinner table.more>>
In the hot Louisiana climate, a chilled tomato soup such as this one is revered as a delicacy. Serve this gazpacho in a punch or coffee cup as an interesting appetizer before the guests are seated at the dinner table.more>>
Beginning Friday and running through Saturday, purchases of back to school supplies, electronics, appliances and most other retail purchases are subject to reduced sales tax.more>>
Beginning Friday and running through Saturday, purchases of back to school supplies, electronics, appliances and most other retail purchases are subject to reduced sales tax.more>>
Nearly all local kids are enjoying their last few days of summer break.more>>
Nearly all local kids are enjoying their last few days of summer break.more>>
The cold front that brought the somewhat lower humidity earlier this week is now moving back north and bringing the rain with it.more>>
The cold front that brought the somewhat lower humidity earlier this week is now moving back north and bringing the rain with it.more>>
The Executive Director of the Sewerage and Water Board responds to a Fox 8 investigation.more>>
The executive director of the Sewerage and Water Board responded to a FOX 8 investigation Tuesday. His comments came after a meeting before a City Council committee where a council member had questions about which homes the board tested for lead.more>>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.more>>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.more>>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.more>>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.more>>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.more>>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.more>>
Do you want to feel a chill? Well, there's a home in Maine where Stephen King was inspired to write "Pet Sematary."more>>
Do you want to feel a chill? Well, there's a home in Maine where Stephen King was inspired to write "Pet Sematary."more>>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.more>>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.more>>
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.more>>
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.more>>
After three days of searching, authorities say they believe they've found the body of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, who was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon.more>>
After three days of searching, authorities say they believe they've found the body of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, who was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon.more>>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.more>>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.more>>
It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.more>>
It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.more>>
A dog was found chained to a tree behind a W. Jackson home Wednesday morning. Neighbors in the area said the residents moved about a month ago, leaving the dog.more>>
A dog was found chained to a tree behind a W. Jackson home Wednesday morning. Neighbors in the area said the residents moved about a month ago, leaving the dog.more>>