Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium dedication ceremony

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson. (FOX 8 File) Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson. (FOX 8 File)
CANTON, OH (WVUE) -

New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson is in Canton, Ohio for the dedication of the Hall of Fame Stadium that bears his name.

The dedication will take place Thursday morning before the Hall of Fame game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals.

A statue of Benson will also be unveiled at the dedication ceremony.

Benson donated $10 million toward the completion of the stadium in 2014.

