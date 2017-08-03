Back to School: Last-minute essentials before the students head back

Nearly all local kids are enjoying their last few days of summer break.

But their parents are looking for those last-minute back-to-school essentials.

For many kids across the area, the school year means uniforms. Polo shirts, khaki pants, and slacks are common.

While some schools require see-through backpacks, for those that don't, it's a chance to throw in some personality. Backpack trends include bold patterns and leather accents.

As education involves more technology, what might other high-tech accessories might students use? Tablet cases and chargers.

For the classroom, how can you incorporate some fun into everyday supplies? Special notebooks and planners.

Parents can't forget about dorms! College kids will also start heading back to school in the coming weeks. Trendy lamps and other pieces of small pieces of home décor.

