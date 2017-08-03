New Orleans Saints move Sunday camp session to Tulane's Yulman Stadium

A New Orleans Saints training camp practice originally scheduled to be held at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center August 6 has been moved to Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.

The practice will take place at 7 p.m.

The gates to Yulman Stadium will open at 6 p.m. Parking for the practice will be available in Diboll Garage (located on Ben Weiner Drive) and on campus in non-reserved spots beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The practice is scheduled to run from approximately 7-9 p.m. followed by a brief autograph session by the players.

There will be no charge to attend the practice or for on-campus parking. Those fans that had reserved tickets for Sunday morning’s training camp session will receive communication from the Saints ticket office explaining future options for their reserved tickets.

Capacity for the practice at Yulman Stadium will be 7,000.

Saints history at Tulane University is rich. The Saints played at the former Tulane Stadium on the Uptown campus for their first eight years of their existence from 1967-74.

When the Mercedes-Benz Superdome was built, Tulane played at the same facility again with the Saints from 1975-2005 and from 2006-13.

Saints Owner Tom Benson and Executive Officer Gayle Benson supported the construction of Yulman Stadium, with the Green Wave making their debut on “Benson Field” in 2014.

The club first held a practice at Yulman Stadium in 2015.

