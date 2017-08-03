Driver in Endymion crash in court Thursday

The man accused of driving drunk and plowing into an Endymion parade crowd appeared in court Thursday morning.

Lawyers on both sides say the case is nearly ready to go to trial, unless a deal is made first.

It's been six months since Nielsen Rizzuto allegedly drove drunk through a crowd at the parade.

His lawyer says they are just now getting the documents they need to defend him

Rizzuto is accused of being drunk behind the wheel of his Chevy Silverado when he plowed into a crowd watching the Endymion parade in February.

Arrest documents say Rizzuto's blood alcohol content was .232. That's nearly three times the state's legal limit.

Rizzuto was charged with 26 counts of vehicular negligence and is currently being held on a $500,000 dollar bond.

In court Thursday, prosecutors gave Rizzuto's lawyer the final police and toxicology reports. Those two documents will decide the defense's next move; whether that's go to trial or try to make a potential deal.

"Well they're very important. It's extremely important to know what exactly was in his system and if there was something else that was in his system besides alcohol. That's very important to know as far as mitigating circumstances and that kind of thing," said Rizzuto's attorney Nanek Rei.

A new status and motions hearing for the case has been scheduled for September.

