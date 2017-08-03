Driver in Endymion crash in court Thursday

The man accused of driving drunk and plowing into an Endymion parade crowd appeared in court Thursday morning.more>>
The gates to Yulman Stadium will open at 6 p.m. Sunday.more>>
The dedication will take place Thursday morning before the Hall of Fame game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals.more>>
In the hot Louisiana climate, a chilled tomato soup such as this one is revered as a delicacy. Serve this gazpacho in a punch or coffee cup as an interesting appetizer before the guests are seated at the dinner table.more>>
Beginning Friday and running through Saturday, purchases of back to school supplies, electronics, appliances and most other retail purchases are subject to reduced sales tax.more>>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.more>>
He said it was just a joke gone bad.more>>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.more>>
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.more>>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.more>>
After three days of searching, authorities say they believe they've found the body of 7-year-old Daysean Combest, who was last seen standing near a rain-swollen drainage ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood early Tuesday afternoon.more>>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.more>>
"The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience," the job postings say.more>>
The amount of ivory represents about 100 slaughtered elephants. Experts say at the current rate of slaughter, African Elephants will be extinct nine years.more>>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.more>>
