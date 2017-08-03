Police: Larose couple used 2x4 to 'paddle' child

Day seven saw the Saints practice indoors, but the theme of an intense training camp continued.more>>
Day seven saw the Saints practice indoors, but the theme of an intense training camp continued.more>>
A 62-year-old woman crashed into the front of a mobile phone shop in Harvey.more>>
A 62-year-old woman crashed into the front of a mobile phone shop in Harvey.more>>
It is the kind of invasion you look forward to if you are from the south – sweet, delicious crawfish. However, officials from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in July the department discovered the first live “red swamp crayfish” in the state. The state said red swamp crawfish are a concern because of their ability to damage the environment.more>>
It is the kind of invasion you look forward to if you are from the south – sweet, delicious crawfish. However, officials from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in July the department discovered the first live “red swamp crayfish” in the state. The state said red swamp crawfish are a concern because of their ability to damage the environment.more>>
The man accused of driving drunk and plowing into an Endymion parade crowd appeared in court Thursday morning.more>>
The man accused of driving drunk and plowing into an Endymion parade crowd appeared in court Thursday morning.more>>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.more>>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.more>>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.more>>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.more>>
He said it was just a joke gone bad.more>>
He said it was just a joke gone bad.more>>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.more>>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.more>>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.more>>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.more>>
A woman brought a lot of firepower to a cell phone store for an armed robbery.more>>
A woman brought a lot of firepower to a cell phone store for an armed robbery.more>>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.more>>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.more>>
Scientists say the "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico is now about the size of New Jersey - the largest it's ever been since mapping of the area began in 1985.more>>
Scientists say the "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico is now about the size of New Jersey - the largest it's ever been since mapping of the area began in 1985.more>>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.more>>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.more>>
Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.more>>
Robert Hardy, a veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died.more>>