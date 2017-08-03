Police: Larose couple used 2x4 to 'paddle' child - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Police: Larose couple used 2x4 to 'paddle' child

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
LAROSE, LA (WVUE) -

A Larose couple was arrested Wednesday for cruelty to a juvenile, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

Jared Richeaux, 30, and Jada Verdin, 31, both of Larose, have been arrested for cruelty to a juvenile.

Police say on July 15, deputies began an investigation into possible child abuse. Juvenile detectives learned Richeaux allegedly struck the child multiple times on his buttocks with what he referred to as a “paddle.”

Detectives learned the “paddle” was actually a piece of wood which was 2 inches by 4 inches thick with holes drilled into it. This caused the child to suffer a large bruise and several red marks on the buttocks.

Detectives also learned Verdin had disposed of the piece of wood. Following an investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Richeaux and Verdin.

They turned themselves in on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and were booked on one count each of Cruelty to a Juvenile.

They bonded out the same day. Richeaux’s bond had been set at $5,000, and Verdin’s bond was set at $2,500.

