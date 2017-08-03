PHOTO: Woman crashes into AT&T mobile phone shop - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

PHOTO: Woman crashes into AT&T mobile phone shop

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
A dark colored sedan crashed into a building on Manhattan Blvd. on Thursday. (FOX 8 Viewer) A dark colored sedan crashed into a building on Manhattan Blvd. on Thursday. (FOX 8 Viewer)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A 62-year-old woman crashed into the front of a mobile phone shop in Harvey.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Manhattan Blvd.

There is no word on injuries. 

Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies said it appears the woman stepped on the gas pedal when she meant to hit the brake

