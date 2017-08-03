Four takes from Saints training camp day seven

Take One: Ken Crawley's strong camp continues

The second year cornerback continues to make a name for himself when given the opportunity. In team drills, he intercepted Chase Daniel, which gives Crawley picks in back to back days. It's an important time for guys like Crawley, De'Vante Harris and Damian Swann to really stand out with Marshon Lattimore and Delvin Breaux still being held out of practice. Crawley is certainly taking advantage.

Take Two: Tommylee Lewis taking strides as a pass catcher

In year one, his speed and stature almost forced him into a gadget play role and special teams returner. While he's still in competition for punt returner along with Alvin Kamara and Ted Ginn Jr., Lewis says he's his own toughest critic and wants to improve on his catching in traffic. His hard work stood out in one-on-one drills when he fought off Arthur Maulet, who held him the entire route, to make the catch for a touchdown. Obviously, his work is cut out for him with the depth at the position, but he's not taking any reps off.

Take Three: A.J. Klein and linebackers flying around and making plays

Sean Payton complimented Klein on his "key and diagnose" abilities just a few days ago, and several plays stood out this morning at practice. He was first to the ball on a pair of run plays, getting to the runner in the backfield. Along with Alex Anzalone and Craig Robertson, Klein seems to be making a big impact among a deep group.

Take Four: This is a "teaching tape" for the offense

Two of the three takes above were complimenting the defense, and it appears they won the day. Granted, it was the first day that the offense began redzone installation, there were some sloppy plays and a lot of tipped passes. They've looked sharper at times, but also credit the pass rush that was more present today, including a few great moves from Cam Jordan and Alex Okafor.

Other notes:

- No Coby Fleener or Marshon Lattimore present

- Delvin Breaux briefly on the field in walkthroughs early, but didn't participate in individual or team drills after

- Adrian Peterson appeared to have one of his better practices, but the media didn't have a great view from behind a wall of players

Don't have the Final Play app? Get all of your Saints coverage here >> fox8live.com/apps

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.