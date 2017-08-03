David: Storms stick around

A stalled area of low pressure means above normal rain chances into the weekend. It looks like there could be several stormy periods on Friday and Saturday. The best chance for heavy rain will be closer to the Gulf of Mexico. Lighter rain amounts can be expected north of the lake toward Mississippi.

A very typical summertime pattern sets up for next week with a mix of sun and storms each day. Highs will warm back into the lower 90s. No extreme heat is seen in the near future.

The tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a chance to develop into a depression by early next week. There's also a tropical wave moving across the Caribbean. Right now development chances are low but it needs to be watched as it approaches the Yucatan by the weekend. Stay tuned for further updates.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

