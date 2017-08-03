NOPD seeks man who robbed Treme hotel

The NOPD is investigating the Thursday morning armed robbery of a Treme hotel.

A hotel worker said a man walked into the Empress Hotel on Ursulines Avenue just before 5 a.m. and demanded cash. An employee handed over $700.

Surveillance video shows the man was wearing a jean jacket over his head. People at the hotel said the suspect has been seen in the neighborhood and is known to frequent the area.

Police haven't yet said what type of weapon the man used to hold up the cashier.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

