Police search for missing Terrebonne Parish woman

Terrebonne Parish deputies and Houma Police are trying to find a missing woman.

According to police, they found a GMC Sierra four-door pick-up truck on July 30 in an empty lot at the end of Willard Street in Chauvin.

Earlier in the day, the owner reported to Houma Police that his girlfriend had taken the truck without his permission.

The truck was returned to the owner, but his girlfriend has not been heard from since.

Detectives are now looking for Nicole Crochet, 34.

If you can help find her, call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, (985) 876-2500, or the Houma Police Department, (985) 873-6371.

