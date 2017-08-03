LA auto insurance premiums top most states

A new assessment of auto insurances rates shows Louisiana drivers pay the second highest premiums in the U.S.more>>
Many students are getting ready to head back to class and Louisiana health officials say parents need to make sure their children's immunization record is up-to-date.more>>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.more>>
Proud pet owners are showing off their pups this week as part of the Lagniappe Classic Dog Show.more>>
A legal advocacy organization filed an ethics complaint against the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office for issuing fake subpoenas.more>>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.more>>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.more>>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.more>>
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.more>>
Two people have been charged with child endangering after city workers spotted 5 children in the cargo area of a U-Haul, police said.more>>
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.more>>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.more>>
Mueller was appointed May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has now impaneled grand jury.more>>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.more>>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.more>>
