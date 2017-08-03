LA auto insurance premiums top most states

A new assessment of auto insurances rates shows Louisiana drivers pay the second highest premiums in the U.S.

Researchers with insure.com evaluated policies across the country. They found the average annual premium in Louisiana is $1,921.

They think an excessive amounts litigation in connection with car accidents is part of the reason why polices are so expensive in Louisiana. They note nearly 14 percent of drivers in the state don't have insurance.

The state with the most expensive premiums is Michigan. The average annual premium there is nearly $2,400.

Here's a breakdown of insure.com's rankings of pricey auto insurance states.

1 Michigan $2,394

2 Louisiana $1,921

3 Connecticut $1,897

4 Rhode Island $1,848

5 Florida $1,840

6 DC $1,696

7 California $1,673

8 Wyoming $1,538

9 Delaware $1,526

10 Texas $1,506

11 Oklahoma $1,476

12 Georgia $1,440

13 Arkansas $1,409

14 New Jersey $1,375

15 West Virginia $1,369

16 Kentucky $1,365

17 New York $1,352

18 Colorado $1,351

19 Arizona $1,348

20 Nevada $1,342

21 Maryland $1,327

22 Mississippi $1,326

23 Pennsylvania $1,313

24 Oregon $1,308

25 Hawaii $1,294

26 North Dakota $1,291

27 South Carolina $1,286

28 Massachusetts $1,242

29 Minnesota $1,241

30 Alabama $1,226

31 Montana $1,217

32 Washington $1,216

33 New Mexico $1,201

34 Kansas $1,192

35 Tennessee $1,186

36 Illinois $1,159

37 Wisconsin $1,154

38 Alaska $1,132

39 New Hampshire $1,124

40 Nebraska $1,112

41 Missouri $1,107

42 Utah $1,068

43 South Dakota $1,058

44 Virginia $1,040

45 Indiana $1,021

46 Iowa $1,017

47 North Carolina $1,010

48 Vermont $948

49 Idaho $942

50 Ohio $919

51 Maine $864

