Tulane expert says parents should talk to kids about Massachusetts manslaughter case

A manslaughter case grabs the nation's attention. Now, the defendant has been sentenced to 15 months in jail after she urged her boyfriend to commit suicide.more>>
The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in locating and identifying three male subjects who were seen on surveillance video spraying graffiti along the Nifty Car Rental building.more>>
A new assessment of auto insurances rates shows Louisiana drivers pay the second highest premiums in the U.S.more>>
Many students are getting ready to head back to class and Louisiana health officials say parents need to make sure their children's immunization record is up-to-date.more>>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.more>>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.more>>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.more>>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.more>>
A man was arrested for allegedly holding a woman and her two children captive for at least two years in their Spotsylvania home.more>>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.more>>
