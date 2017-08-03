Police release video of Poydras Street graffiti vandals

The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in locating and identifying three male subjects who were seen on surveillance video spraying graffiti along the Nifty Car Rental building. The incident happened on August 1.

Mobile users can see the video here.

At around 7:36 a.m., the reporting person discovered the graffiti in the 2000 block of Poydras Street. Surveillance video showed three subjects pulling out spray cans and spray-painting on the outside of the business.

Anyone with information on the identities of the people in the video is asked to contact any First District officer at 504-658-6010. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

(Scroll to 3:45)

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.