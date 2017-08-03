Single mom's post about child's meltdown, stranger's kindness goes viral

You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.

Single mother of two Taylor Myers was at the end of her rope. She was in the grocery checkout line when her 4-year-old daughter with ADHD had a meltdown over being denied potato chips because she called Myers a "butthole."

The girl's whining, crying and thrashing proved to be too much for another shopper in line, who told Myers to give the child a cookie to make her "shut up."

And Myers lost it.

She unleashed a profanity-laced tirade at the woman, telling her, in so many words, to mind her own business. And then she rolled her cart and her raging daughter to the self-checkout line to escape the embarrassment of being "that woman who couldn't - or wouldn't - control her child."

But as she was scanning her items, something happened. A woman came up and began asking the little girl questions to distract her from her tantrum, trying to soothe both mother and daughter at the same time. And the relief Myers said she felt melted into tears - of exhaustion and of gratitude for a small act of kindness.

Myers posted to Facebook about the experience, and the post apparently hit home for many. It has received more than 500,000 likes and been shared over 150,000 times.

Following her viral fame, Myers launched a page called Taylor Plus Two to "give others a chance to read about what happens to and with us," she told the Huffington Post, "because I know a lot of people find solace in knowing they aren’t alone in the chaos and craziness of life.”

