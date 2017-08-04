Your Weather Authority: Rain chances remain, flood advisories issued

A stalled area of low pressure means above normal rain chances will last into the weekend.more>>
A manslaughter case grabs the nation's attention. Now, the defendant has been sentenced to 15 months in jail after she urged her boyfriend to commit suicide.more>>
The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in locating and identifying three male subjects who were seen on surveillance video spraying graffiti along the Nifty Car Rental building.more>>
A new assessment of auto insurances rates shows Louisiana drivers pay the second highest premiums in the U.S.more>>
Many students are getting ready to head back to class and Louisiana health officials say parents need to make sure their children's immunization record is up-to-date.more>>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.more>>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.more>>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.more>>
