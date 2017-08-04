Your Weather Authority: Rain chances remain, flood advisories issued

A stalled area of low pressure means above normal rain chances will last into the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes until 7:45 a.m.

A flood advisory has also been issued until 7:45 a.m. for Pearl River County in Mississippi.

Rain totals will be around an inch for much of the area, but some isolated spots could receive three to five inches.

The best chance for heavy rain will be closer to the Gulf of Mexico. Lighter rain amounts can be expected north of Lake Pontchartrain toward Mississippi.

A very typical summertime pattern sets up for next week with a mix of sun and storms each day. Highs will warm back into the lower 90s. No extreme heat is expected in the near future.

The tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a chance of developing into a depression by early next week.

A tropical wave is also moving across the Caribbean and will approach the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend.

