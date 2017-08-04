19-year-old arrested for drive-thru shooting in St. Charles Parish

A 19-year-old Avondale man was arrested Thursday night in connection with a shooting at a Boutte Burger King drive thru.

Damon Bryant was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning in the Burger King in Boutte.

Authorities have now also linked Bryant to three other armed robberies in Jefferson Parish, including the Copeland’s restaurant in Elmwood.

In that case, two suspects, described as armed black men, entered the Copeland’s restaurant in the 1000 block of South Clearview Parkway just after 10 p.m. Friday, July 28.

The restaurant was open at the time. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said the victim had stopped for lunch between service calls in Elmwood and Thibodaux when he was shot at the Burger King.

Champagne said Bryant followed the victim after he saw him receive several thousand dollars in cash at the Elmwood location.

Bryant then followed the victim from Elmwood, across the Luling Bridge and parked in an IHOP parking lot across from the Burger King. The victim stopped at Race Trac gas station and then stopped at the Burger King.

After receiving his food, the victim saw a man approaching his vehicle.

Bryant said something to the victim that he was unable to understand. He then produced a handgun and shot the victim one time in the left forearm.

The victim fled the scene, driving to the La Quinta Inn down the street. The went inside to seek medical attention.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from the La Quinta Inn at 10:13 a.m. alerting them to a gunshot victim inside the hotel.

Once investigators arrived on the scene, the victim was transported to University Hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to his wrist.

Video surveillance footage was retrieved from local businesses, showing Bryant running to a vehicle and fleeing the scene, east bound on Highway 90.

St. Charles authorities along with Jefferson Parish investigators, Bryant was found and arrested.

Bryant is currently being held at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility.

Bryant will be charged with attempted murder and attempted armed robbery.

