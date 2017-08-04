Man arrested in Wednesday Boutte drive-thru shooting

St. Charles Parish authorities have arrested a man in connection with an attempted armed robbery and shooting in fast food restaurant drive thru.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning in the Burger King in Boutte.

The man, who authorities have yet to identify, was arrested in Westwego with the help of Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies.

An employee of an ATM service company was ordering food when a man approached and tried to rob him.

The victim was shot in the arm.

Police say the perpetrator targeted the victim because he works for the ATM service and carries a lot of cash.

The shooting happened in the drive-thru of the Burger King near Hahnville High School.

The school was locked down for a short period of time, but no one was injured.

St. Charles Parish authorities said they will release further details on Friday.

