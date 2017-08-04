Satchmo Summerfest kicks off Friday in the French Quarter

The annual Satchmo Summerfest is kicking off this morning at the Old New Orleans Mint.

The Satchmo Summerfest is held every year to celebrate the life of Louis Armstrong.

Joining me live is Emily Madero, Pres. & CEO, French Quarter Festivals.

This weekend would have been Armstrong's 117th birthday. His legacy lives on through his music and the festival in his name.

The Satchmo Summerfest is back at the Mint after a year in Jackson Square. The festival events will happen rain or shine.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.