He forgot to eat his 'Weedies': Speeding California pot courier nabbed in St. Tammany Parish

A California man’s illicit cargo was disguised as breakfast cereal, but the merchandise was certainly not nutritious.

The man, speeding through St. Tammany Parish, was arrested early Tuesday after a traffic stop turned up two pounds of high-grade marijuana hidden in cereal boxes.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Highway Enforcement Unit arrested Donald Roots-Scott, Jr., 23, of Sacramento, Calif, following a traffic stop on I-12.

Deputies pulled Roots-Scott over early Tuesday morning after seeing a rental car with a California license plate heading eastbound on I-12 at 86 mph.

Roots-Scott told deputies his driver’s license was expired and that he had marijuana inside the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found approximately two pounds of marijuana. The pot was hidden in two cereal boxes sitting on the rear seat of the vehicle.

Roots-Scott admitted he was taking the drugs to Mississippi for sale.

Roots-Scott was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

Exceeding the maximum speed limit

Expired driver’s license

Possession with intent to distribute drugs

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.