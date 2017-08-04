He forgot to eat his 'Weedies': Speeding California pot courier nabbed in St. Tammany Parish

Authorities are waiting on a coroner's report before considering upgrading the charges.more>>
A California man’s illicit cargo was disguised as breakfast cereal, but the merchandise was certainly not nutritious.more>>
The shooting happened Wednesday morning in the Burger King in Boutte.more>>
The annual Satchmo Summerfest is kicking off this morning at the Old New Orleans Mint.more>>
A stalled area of low pressure means above normal rain chances will last into the weekend.more>>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.more>>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.more>>
Seven priests walk into a bar. The bartender says he's sorry but they don't serve bachelor parties. No joke.more>>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.more>>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.more>>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.more>>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.more>>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.more>>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.more>>
Two city workers in Elyria are being hailed as heroes after they saved five children from the back of a sweltering U-Haul truck.more>>
