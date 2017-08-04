Kenner man injured in hammer attack has died

An 89-year-old man who was beaten with a hammer during an attack in his Kenner home has died, according to Kenner Police.

Phillip Lynch, along with his wife, Anita, were attacked last month by a 16-year-old juvenile in their Teton Street home in the Woodlake subdivision.

Kenner Police Lieutenant Brian McGregor said authorities will wait until the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s office determines an official cause of death to consider upgrading the charges against the teen.

The teen is accused of using a hammer to beat the elderly couple inside their home. Police said he then stole their car and crashed it in Baton Rouge before being arrested.

The 16-year-old was jailed on charges of attempted first-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated burglary.

