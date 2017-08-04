Sidney Torres releases two new Voice PAC commercials

Sidney Torres challenges the candidates for mayor in his first commercials. (Source: YouTube)

Businessman and reality television star Sidney Torres said he was convinced he would be a great mayor for New Orleans, but he ultimately decided not to run and to create a political action committee called Voice PAC.

FOX 8 obtained an exclusive first look at the PAC’s first two commercials that will begin running at 5 p.m. on Friday.

"You've heard the actress ask what's in your wallet? That's what the candidates for mayor need to ask. They don't know what's in the city's wallet but they're spending our task dollars like it's monopoly money. Each candidate needs to take stock of our city assets and prioritize city spending before asking for more," one commercial states.

"Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah … It's called political pandering and it's the biggest threat to our future. It's time for specific plans, not goals. That's why I created Voice PAC. Voice PAC will raise the voice of the people,” another commercial says.

Voice PAC is funded primarily by Torres and he says it begins with a nearly $1 million blitz.

