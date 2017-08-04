Purse snatched off outdoor dining table

Two men seen walking past table on surveillance video (Source: NOPD)

Pursesnatching caught on surveillance video in the 2500 block of Banks St. (Source: NOPD)

A thief took off with a woman's purse from the table where she was sitting outside a business on Banks Street August 3.

NOPD investigators were able to find clues about the culprit on surveillance video from the location in the 2500 block of Banks.

First, it shows two men walking past the victim's table.

A short time later, one of those men came back, grabbed the purse and took off toward Canal Street.

As he ran, the woman's cell phone fell from the purse. The victim was able to find it.

But when officers located the purse near an apartment complex a couple of blocks away, her driver's license, credit and debit cards were missing.

Police could use some help identifying the suspect.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.