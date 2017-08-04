NOPD searching for a robbery and battery suspect

You may not know “Doody.” But if you see “Doody,” you need to do yours and call the New Orleans Police Department to tell them where he is.

The NOPD is looking for 23-year-old Jarrell “Doody” Stevenson in connection with a simple robbery and battery in the 7200 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The victim told police that Stevenson approached him on Tuesday, around 12:20 p.m. and questioned him about money he had borrowed from him.

Stevenson is accused of then attacking the victim, knocking him to the ground and taking $300 from his pocket.

The victim told police Stevenson then punched him in the face several times before fleeing the scene.

Stevenson is wanted for simple robbery, simple battery, a probation violation and a fugitive attachment from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jarrell Stevenson is asked to contact any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070, or call the NOPD non-emergency number at 504-821-2222.

