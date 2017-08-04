Police search for woman missing from Treme area

New Orleans police need the public’s assistance in finding a woman reported missing from the 2400 block of Dumaine St.

The reporting person stated she last saw Janell Anderson, 22, on Tuesday, at approximately 8 a.m. The reporting person received a text from Anderson around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday where she stated that she was distraught because she and her boyfriend had just ended their relationship.

Anderson did not say where she was located, however, she indicated she wanted to hurt herself and spoke of wanting to end her life.

Anderson is described as a black female, 5’4” tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She has several tattoos on her body.

The vehicle she was driving is a 2013 Ford Focus bearing Louisiana license plate number 951EYG.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Janell Anderson please notify First District detectives at 504-658-6010.

