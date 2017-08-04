Boil water advisory for parts of Madisonville

H2O Systems, Inc. says a major pump failed at the Guste Island well and the entire service area lost water pressure.more>>
The NOPD is looking for 23-year-old Jarrell 'Doody' Stevenson in connection with a simple robbery and batterymore>>
New Orleans police need the public’s assistance in finding a woman reported missing from the 2400 block of Dumaine St.more>>
A thief took off with a woman's purse from the table where she was sitting outside a business on Banks Street August 3. NOPD investigators were able to find clues about the culprit on surveillance video from the location in the 2500 block of Banks.more>>
The grandfather tried to save his drowning granddaughter, who had jumped into the deep end, but they both died.more>>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.more>>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.more>>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.more>>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.more>>
Toyota, Mazda to announce deal on partnership in electric vehicles, possible US plant.more>>
Walter, Rosie, and Anita Diggles have been found guilty of all the charges laid out in the FBI indictment.more>>
The post begins with Sheriff Scott Berry warning residents of "celestial forces no one understands" blocking the glorious rays of the sun. This cataclysmic event is set to take place when your kids are hopping off their school buses.more>>
