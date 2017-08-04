Boil water advisory for parts of Madisonville

H2O Systems, Inc. issues a boil water advisory for homes serviced by the Guste Island Water well (Image source: Google)

H2O Systems, Inc. says a major pump failed at the Guste Island well and the entire service area lost water pressure. The company says that means water provided to those homes may be of "questionable quality."

Officials declared a boil water advisory as a precaution for all homes on the Guste Island Water System with includes Guste Island, Pine Creek, Belle Pointe, Grand Oaks, Montgomery Terrace, Coquille, Pontchartrain Oaks and Raiford Oaks.

All of those under the advisory are urged to disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, using it to brush teeth, or in food preparation.

H2O Systems, Inc. says the way to do that is to BOIL WATER FOR ONE (1) FULL MINUTE IN A CLEAN CONTAINER. THE ONE MINUTE STARTS AFTER THE WATER HAS BEEN BROUGHT TO A ROLLING BOIL. The flat taste of the water can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.

The Louisiana Health Department will be the ones to decide when the water sample is clear and available for regular use again.

Customers with questions about their water can call H2O Systems, Inc. at 985-626-5132.

