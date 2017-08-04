NOPD: New Orleans East chop shop operator arrested

New Orleans police arrested a man wanted for running a suspected chop-shop in New Orleans East.

Edwin Smith, 32, became a suspect after police recovered a stolen U.S. Postal Service tow truck and other vehicles in the 16500 block of Chef Menteur Hwy. in July.

As the investigation progressed, detectives uncovered a secondary location on Bass St. that contained other stolen property, automotive parts and VIN numbers.

NOPD detectives and federal agents conducted surveillance, located Smith and took him into custody at around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Smith was booked on 11 separate warrants for possession of stolen property.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the incident or arrested subject, please contact any Seventh District detective at 504-658-6070 or Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP(7867).

