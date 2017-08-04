NOPD: New Orleans East chop shop operator arrested

Investigators say 19 year old Damon Bryant was determined to commit a crime Wednesday morning.more>>
Investigators say 19 year old Damon Bryant was determined to commit a crime Wednesday morning.more>>
The annual Satchmo Summerfest is kicking off this morning at the Old New Orleans Mint.more>>
The annual Satchmo Summerfest is kicking off this morning at the Old New Orleans Mint.more>>
Authorities are waiting on a coroner's report before considering upgrading the charges.more>>
Authorities are waiting on a coroner's report before considering upgrading the charges.more>>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.more>>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.more>>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.more>>
You never know what someone's going through until you walk in their shoes.more>>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.more>>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.more>>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.more>>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.more>>
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.more>>
Four women from Memphis, Tennessee face charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a Wilson City, Missouri man.more>>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.more>>
A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her small son looked on.more>>