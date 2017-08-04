Man arrested for shooting in Boutte accused in business robberie - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Man arrested for shooting in Boutte accused in business robberies in JP

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Damon Bryant, 19, of Avondale (Source: SCPSO) Damon Bryant, 19, of Avondale (Source: SCPSO)
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

A man accused of shooting an ATM provider in a fast food drive-thru in St. Charles Parish has been implicated in three additional crimes in Jefferson Parish, according to Sheriff Newell Normand.

Damon Bryant, 19, of Avondale, was booked into the JPCC with five counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a stolen firearm. 

On July 20 just before noon, JPSO deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Waffle House on Behrman Highway in Terrytown. Several employees said two gunmen wearing red bandannas and hooded sweatshirts entered the business and demanded money from the safe. Two female managers were threatened at gunpoint and handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

A detective learned that the suspects were seen getting into a car parked in the rear parking lot, and exited onto Behrman Highway.  A witness described the suspects' car as a grey Nissan Altima. Video surveillance cameras recorded the armed robbery as it unfolded. 

On July 27 at 9:44 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of North Monterey Court in unincorporated Gretna. A woman said she was getting out of her vehicle when she was approached by two black males with bandanas covering their faces, one armed with a handgun. The suspects began yelling at her, and she gave them her purse. The suspects drove away in her gray Nissan Versa. 

Then, just after 10 p.m., officers responded to another armed robbery at Copeland's Restaurant on South Clearview Parkway in Jefferson. Deputies learned that two black males, both described as wearing bandanas covering their faces, hooded sweatshirts and armed with handguns, entered the business through a rear door and demanded to know where the manager was. The manager was then forced to open the business safe at gunpoint. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a small gray Nissan.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and reviewed surveillance video. An Automated License Plate Recognition hit led to the recovery of the stolen Nissan Versa in the 2300 block of Park Place in Terrytown.   

While conducting background checks and employment records from Waffle House and Copeland's it was learned that Damon Bryant was fired from both businesses.  Surveillance images were compared to photographs of Bryant, and he was developed as a suspect and arrested.

    •   
