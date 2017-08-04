Men sought in Banks Street purse snatching

The NOPD is working to identify two men seen on surveillance video and believed to be responsible for a purse snatching that occurred in the 2500 block of Banks Street on August 3.

At about 4:50 p.m., the men approached the location from the south on Banks Street. As they reached the intersection of South Dorgenois Street, they turned and headed toward Palmyra Street, walking past the victim’s table. A short time later, one of the subjects walked toward the victim’s table, grabbed her purse from a chair and fled on foot toward Canal Street. As the suspect fled, the victim’s cellphone fell from the purse and was recovered by the victim.

The victim’s purse was later located near an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Rocheblave Street, approximately two blocks away from where the incident occurred, with the victim’s keys and work credentials inside. The victim said her driver’s license, credit and debit cards were missing from the purse.

The suspect seen taking the purse is described as being approximately 35-45 years of age with a light brown complexion and wearing a khaki work shirt, khaki pants, khaki baseball cap and black shoes. The second subject is described as approximately 25-35 years of age and dark complexioned with shoulder-length dreadlocks, wearing a red t-shirt with “The Hundreds” in white script print and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is asked to contact First District detectives at 504-658-6010. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP

