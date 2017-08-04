Ken Crawley is 'prepared' for year two with the Saints

Ken Crawley is feeling better prepared for his second year with the Saints. Source: Nola.com

Not much was expected out of Crawley in 2016. But injuries forced the Saints to play the inexperienced rookie early in his rookie year, playing 15 games. The former Colorado Buffalo took his lumps, but the school of hard knocks has him ready for this fall.

"Just got me more prepared. I took some growing pains last year. Now I'm prepared, and anticipating what's going to be there. Learning different kind of routes. Concepts that are going to hurt or defense," said Ken Crawley.

"He's done some really good things. I think he's playing with a lot more confidence. Obviously, he's a year into the system now. He can run, and he's long, and those are good traits for a corner," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

With experience, you get a voice in the locker room. When the receivers and cornerbacks getting into a jawing match, veterans can chime in like Crawley.

"We just competing. We noticed on film they keep spiking the ball, we don't like that. We love them at the end of the day, but we just got to out compete them," said Crawley.

To work on his technique and physicality, Crawley worked out in LA this summer with Fox sports Jay Glazer. They did boxing, kickboxing, and MMA to get prepared for this season.

