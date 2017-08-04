AAA: 2017's gas prices could peak in August - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

AAA: 2017's gas prices could peak in August

AAA: 2017's gas prices could peak in August

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
The average price for a gallon of regular sold for about $2.11 in the metro area August 4. (Source: FOX 8 graphic) The average price for a gallon of regular sold for about $2.11 in the metro area August 4. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Be prepared to pay 2017's highest prices for gas in August.

AAA analysts say a combination of lower inventories and driving season hitting its peak should push prices higher over the next few weeks.

The average price for a gallon of regular sold for about $2.11 in the metro area August 4. That's up more than a nickle compared to the previous week. A year prior, gas prices were below $2.00 a gallon.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Missing N.O. East teen last seen seen getting into car

    Missing N.O. East teen last seen seen getting into car

    The NOPD is looking for a juvenile female reported missing on August 4.

    more>>

    The NOPD is looking for a juvenile female reported missing on August 4.

    more>>

  • AAA: 2017's gas prices could peak in August

    AAA: 2017's gas prices could peak in August

    AAA: 2017's gas prices could peak in August

    The average price for a gallon of regular sold for about $2.11 in the metro area August 4. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)The average price for a gallon of regular sold for about $2.11 in the metro area August 4. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

    AAA analysts say a combination of two things should push prices higher over the next few weeks.

    more>>

    AAA analysts say a combination of two things should push prices higher over the next few weeks.

    more>>

  • Ken Crawley is 'prepared' for year two with the Saints

    Ken Crawley is 'prepared' for year two with the Saints

    Ken Crawley is feeling better prepared for his second year with the Saints. Source: Nola.comKen Crawley is feeling better prepared for his second year with the Saints. Source: Nola.com
    Not much was expected out of Crawley in 2016. But injuries forced the Saints to play the inexperienced rookie early in his rookie year, playing 15 games. The former Colorado Buffalo took his lumps, but the school of hard knocks has him ready for this fall. "Just got me more prepared. I took some growing pains last year. Now I'm prepared, and anticipating what's going to be there. Learning different kind of routes. Concepts that are going to hurt or defense," said Ken Crawle...more>>
    Not much was expected out of Crawley in 2016. But injuries forced the Saints to play the inexperienced rookie early in his rookie year, playing 15 games. The former Colorado Buffalo took his lumps, but the school of hard knocks has him ready for this fall. "Just got me more prepared. I took some growing pains last year. Now I'm prepared, and anticipating what's going to be there. Learning different kind of routes. Concepts that are going to hurt or defense," said Ken Crawle...more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly