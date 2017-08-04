AAA: 2017's gas prices could peak in August

The average price for a gallon of regular sold for about $2.11 in the metro area August 4. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

Be prepared to pay 2017's highest prices for gas in August.

AAA analysts say a combination of lower inventories and driving season hitting its peak should push prices higher over the next few weeks.

The average price for a gallon of regular sold for about $2.11 in the metro area August 4. That's up more than a nickle compared to the previous week. A year prior, gas prices were below $2.00 a gallon.

