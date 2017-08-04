Missing N.O. East teen last seen getting into car

The NOPD is looking for a juvenile female reported missing on August 4.

Briana Braggs, 15, was last seen at 1:30 a.m. sneaking out of a window of her home in the 7800 block of Vanderkloot Avenue. Braggs got into a black two-door vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

