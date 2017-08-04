Teen faces first-degree murder in beating death of elderly Kenner man

An elderly man who was beaten and robbed in his own home died from his injuries today. Now the teenager accused in that crime is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Kenner Police said a 16-year-old brutally attacked 89-year-old Philip Lynch and his 70-year-old wife, Anita, in their home last month. The Jefferson Parish coroner ruled his death a homicide as a result of blunt force trauma.

"She rang my doorbell at about 3:30 and I found her all covered in blood and she asked me to call 911," said a neighbor of the couple, who asked not to be identified.

The neighbor said after Anita Lynch came to his home asking for help, he ran next door and found her husband.

"He was laying there in a pool of blood. It looked like a war zone. It was unimaginable," the neighbor said.

The teenager is accused of severely beating the couple with a hammer and then stealing their car.

Police said the couple gave investigators the suspect's name. He had done odd jobs for them in the past.

Right now, the teen is charged as a juvenile, but that could change.

"If he's tried as an adult, he can not get the death penalty," said FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti. "He can get a life sentence."



Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.