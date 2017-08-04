STPSO: Drug suspect saved from drowning by detective who was investigating him

Members of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force arrested a New Orleans man after a short pursuit that ended when a detective saved him from drowning in a canal.

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force were conducting an undercover operation Thursday evening in the parking lot of an restaurant on Oak Court in Slidell when they saw the subject of their investigation sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a female passenger.

As detectives moved in to arrest the suspect, Kyle Anderson, he tried to drive away. Anderson sped across the parking lot before ramming head-on into an unmarked Sheriff’s Office unit driven by a narcotics detective. The impact caused heavy damage to both vehicles.

Following the crash, Anderson fled on foot. With detectives following him, Anderson jumped into a nearby canal and immediately began yelling for help, saying that he couldn't swim. Realizing that Anderson was in danger of drowning, one of the detectives jumped into the canal, swam out to Anderson, and brought him back to the shore. He was then taken into custody.

A subsequent search of Anderson’s vehicle uncovered a small amount of suspected crack cocaine, narcotics paraphernalia, over $1,000 in cash and two semi-automatic pistols.

The female passenger of the vehicle driven by Anderson sustained injuries from the crash and received medical attention at the scene before being taken to the hospital. She hasn't been charged, but the investigation is ongoing.

Kyle Jerome Anderson, 31, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

L.R.S. 40:967A – Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS

L.R.S. 14:26/40:966A – Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I CDS

L.R.S. 14:95.1 – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

L.R.S. 14:108 – Resisting an Officer

L.R.S. 14:108.1A – Aggravated Flight from an Officer

L.R.S. 14:55 – Aggravated Criminal Damage

L.R.S. 14:130.1 – Obstruction of Justice

L.R.S. 40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

L.R.S. 40:1041 – Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Sales

