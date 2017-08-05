NOPD identifies suspect in two recent armed robberies

The New Orleans Police Department has identified a suspect in two recent armed robberies involving an assault rifle.

Police are searching for 35-year-old Torian Douglas.

Investigators say the first robbery happened Wednesday night in the 5400 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.

The victim told police that he was at the drive-up ATM at Region’s Bank just before 8:30 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up behind him. Then, a black male got out of the vehicle and pointed what is believed to be an M-16 in the victim’s face.

There was a brief struggle before the victim threw his wallet out of the window and drove off. The suspect fled the location in a four-door white Chevy Silverado with the license plate number C478887.

The second robbery happened Friday in the 2200 block of Joseph Street.

The 79-year-old victim told investigators that she was walking to her door when she observed an unknown black male walking towards her. As he got closer to her, she realized that he was pointing a long gun at her. The suspect then demanded her purse and a brief struggle ensued. The victim dropped her purse causing all of the contents of her purse to spill out.

The suspect then took her wallet, cellphone and her makeup pouch. He then fled the scene in a black 2-door sport vehicle down Joseph St. towards Freret Street and then an unknown direction.

Police say after a multi-district investigation along with the SOD Tiger Unit Douglas was identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

If anyone has any information about where Torian Douglas can be found, they are asked to call and Second District detective at (504) 658-6020 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

