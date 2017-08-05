Three overnight shootings leave 3 people injured

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings that left three people injured.

Investigators say the first shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of St. Andrew Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old male lying on his back suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he is listed in critical condition.

The second shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of Poydras Street.

The 23-year-old victim told police that she was sitting at the bar when she heard gunshots. The victim then noticed she had received a graze wound and drove herself to the hospital.

The third shooting happened less than 10 minutes later in the 3200 block of Baudin Street.

According to the victim, she was standing outside when she felt an unknown object strike her. She then drove herself to a nearby hospital where it was discovered that she had been shot.

If anyone has any information about any of these shootings, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.