FBI identifies suspect in Kenner bank robbery

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kenner Police and the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in Wednesday’s robbery at a Kenner bank.

Investigators say they are searching for 24-year-old Dillion Arnez Davis.

Davis is wanted in connection with a robbery at the Chase Bank located in the 3800 block of Williams Boulevard.

According to investigators, Davis allegedly walked into the bank and approached the teller counter. He then gave the teller a note and demanded money. The teller complied and Davis fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The FBI learned that Davis fled on foot from an apartment in the 700 block of Colony Drive in Laplace after learning that there was a warrant out for his arrest. David has friends and family in the Laplace and Destrehan areas and it is believed that he is currently in those areas.

Investigators say Davis is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Davis stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 188 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

They added that Davis has multiple tattoos. He has “Only the strong survive” on his chest, “blessed” on his left arm, “loyalty” on his right arm and the name “Chandra” on his back.

The Metropolitan Orleans Bank Security Association if offering a reward of up to $5000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment if Davis.

If anyone has any information about the location of Davis, they are asked to contact the FBI New Orleans Division at (504) 816-3000 or the Kenner Police Department or the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

