Heat and humidity hit Saints hard at Saturday's workout

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
The Saints Saturday workout was highlighted by the heat and humidity.
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

The days of West Virginia are long gone. No seventy degree practices with little humidity. Today was hot and muggy, and the players could feel it. A handful of Saints left practice early due to the brutal conditions.

"Today was a grind. It was humid. It was nitty and gritty at the end, but we fought through it, and got better at the end of the day. Today was tough. It's a part of it. It's New Orleans, we can't change it," said linebacker Stephone Anthony. 

"We had a few more guys cramping, but overall that's what you're looking for in training camp. You're pushing them, but overall there was some periods that were sluggish," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

Running back  Adrian Peterson sat out today's workout as a veteran days off. He was quite glad to be on the sidelines.

"I know, that's the first thing I thought when I came out here. I was like welp, this must be that day. It was pretty humid today. Guys put some good work in, and grind through it," said Adrian Peterson.

The Saints will be back on the practice field tomorrow night at Yulman Stadium, on the campus of Tulane. 

