Morten Andersen inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Morten Andersen's journey to the NFL had one of the most unique beginnings and its only fitting that his path finally makes its way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Saturday night was the night and with their gold jackets on, it was finally time for former Saints kicker Morten Andersen and the rest of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 to get enshrined.

With his son Sebastian leading the way with the introduction, the 'Great Dane' officially became the second kicker to enter the hall.

A career that spanned 25 years, had the most unlikely start. Morten didn't see a game of football until he was 17, after arriving in America as a foreign exchange student. In a comical and witty way, he described how his life's work came to be.

"The ball flew high and through those white things and I looked over to my new teammates and I think that they liked what they saw," said Andersen. "And suddenly I had 80 new friends, just like that. Welcome to America!"

Andersen thanked a lot of people Saturday in Canton, Ohio including the City of New Orleans and the organization that drafted him. He said that he will always be a part of New Orleans and he will always be a Saint.

