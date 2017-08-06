Morten Andersen enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame

It's one of the greatest nights in pro football. For the Hall of Fame Class of 2017, it was finally time to get enshrined. For Morten Andersen, he took the road less traveled yet there he was officially at football immortality.



With his son Sebastian doing the introduction, Andersen officially unveiled his bust. When he then stepped to podium he talked about his improbable journey to where he is today. He then thanked his parents and coaches and even drew a few laughs with his trademark sense of humor.



"I looked around for help anyone, anything," Andersen recalled of his first experience with football as a foreign exchange student in 1977. "Coach Wilbur came over and whispered to me, 'just kick the [expletive] out of it.'"



When it was all done he spoke about how it feels to finally be a hall of famer.



"It's really great collaboration of a life and career very thankful obviously and humbled, never do it alone so."

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.