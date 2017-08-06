Morten Andersen enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Vice President Mike Pence is pushing back against a news report suggesting he is laying groundwork for a possible presidential bid in 2020 if President Donald Trump doesn't run.more>>
After Saturday's inundation with storms dropping copious amounts of rain in a short period of time it would be nice to have a break, but no such luck.more>>
It's one of the greatest nights in pro football. For the hall of fame class of 2017, it was finally time to get enshrined. For Morten Andersen, he took the road less traveled yet there he was officially at football immortality.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says they have arrested a man who they say robbed his victim twice in one night.more>>
Officials with the City of New Orleans says they are providing residents whose cars were left stranded on city streets with a courtesy tow.more>>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehiclemore>>
The cheerleader from a family “obsessed” with outward appearances was indicted Friday on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.more>>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.more>>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.more>>
Texas Game Wardens are investigating the fatal boating accident that killed two Boy Scouts at Lake O' The Pines Saturday.more>>
