NOPD: Man shot after extinguishing vehicle fire

The New Orleans Police Department says one man was injured during an early morning shooting in Little Woods.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 7800 block of Shamrock Drive.

According to police, the victim’s vehicle caught fire so he exited the vehicle to put it out. After he extinguished the fire, a silver vehicle pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and opened fire on the victim.

The victim was struck multiple times and was transported to a local hospital by EMS. His condition is currently unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.