City of New Orleans providing courtesy towing for stranded vehicles

Officials with the City of New Orleans says they are providing residents whose cars were left stranded on city streets with a courtesy tow.

The City says that vehicles that have been left in the middle of the roadways or at an intersection are expected to move their vehicles to the side of the road as soon as possible.

In order to allow for traffic flow, the Department of Public Works and the NOPD will tow vehicles to the City’s impound lot. Some vehicles that have been left on the interstate or on a major roadway will also be towed.

The City says residents will not be charged to retrieve their vehicles from the impound lot.

Residents who parked their vehicles on the neutral ground to keep their cars from flooding will be allowed to leave them there until midnight tonight due to the threat of more heavy rain. The City asks that residents don’t block the intersections or park on the streetcar tracks.

By midnight Sunday, all vehicles will need to be remove so that RTA and streetcar services will be able to operate as normal Monday morning.

If residents need to contact the City to report any sidewalk or road problems or debris, they are asked to call 311. Calls will be accepted until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.