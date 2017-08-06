Police arrest man who robbed victim twice in one night

The New Orleans Police Department says they have arrested a man who they say robbed his victim twice in one night.

Police say the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Loyola Avenue.

According to the 75-year-old victim, he was walking when he was approached by four black males that pushed him to the ground and took $30 out of his pocket.

When the victim arrived at his destination, he was approached by one of the suspects who was later identified as 56-year-old Gregory Wilkinson.

The victim says Wilkinson demanded his money, grabbed him by his arm and took between $900 and $1000 from his back pocket.

Wilkinson was caught by security and detained until police arrived at the scene. He was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Jail where he has been charged with simple robbery.

