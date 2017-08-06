Nicondra: Passing storms continue

After Saturday's inundation with storms dropping copious amounts of rain in a short period of time it would be nice to have a break, but no such luck. The metro area saw huge readings with FOX 8 recording just under six inches and an unverified report from near City Park of 9.5 inches of rain on Saturday August 5th. Most of that fell between with 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. with the rain continuing through 6 p,m, and final pass just around 9 p.m. The four-hour event caused paralyzing flooding through most of the city and parts of Jefferson Parish.

Unfortunately many awoke to storms again on Sunday morning. By 1 pm Sunday, FOX 8 is already above the 1.5" mark on the day. There could be more to come with plenty of moisture around. The area of low pressure responsible for the storminess of this past week is weakening and moving northeast, there is still enough influence combined with plenty of moisture, heat and land water interaction to develop another round of heavy rain in a short period of time.

We can expect a very typical summertime pattern to set up next week with a mix of sun and storms through next weekend. High temperatures will warm back into the lower 90's. It looks like we will stay away from the extreme heat in the near future.

A tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a good chance of developing into a depression by early next week. The wave in the Caribbean is promising enough that the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 and the Mexican government issued Tropical Storm Warnings for the Yucatan, while Belize issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Belize City North. A hurricane hunter is scheduled to investigate Monday afternoon, but this system should stay well to our south. Stay tuned for further updates.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-Nicondra Norwood

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.