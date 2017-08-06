Mandeville police seek man wanted for raping woman

Mandeville police are investigating the rape of a 53-year-old woman. Officers were called to an area hospital at 6:30 a.m. Saturday to speak with the victim.

According to police, the 53-year-old victim told detectives that the rape occurred at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at her home in the 2000 block of Monroe Street. She told detectives that she was asleep on her couch when she awoke to find a white man standing over her and rubbing on her body. She tried to fight the man but he overpowered and beat the victim before raping her for an extended period of time. Afterward the suspect reportedly took the victim's ID and made a threat to kill her if she were to report the rape.

Detectives called in assistance from the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office who performed a forensic examination or rape kit of the victim. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Crime Lab was also called in to assist by processing the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man, who is 5'7" tall and weighing around 140 pounds. He has a lean build and was wearing a horizontal, brown-striped crew neck t-shirt, knee-length grey shorts, black ankle socks and tan tennis shoes. He also had an oval tattoo on the outside of his calf located four inches around an unknown dark image.

Police say that the suspect may have fingernail scratches on his neck, head and face.

“This case has the full attention of the Mandeville Police Department," said Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker. "On behalf of our victim, we will bring every resource to bear in this investigation to ensure that this violent criminal is apprehended!”

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

