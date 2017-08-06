Morris Jeff Community School to close Monday due to flooding

The Orleans Parish School Board and Recovery School District announced that Morris Jeff Community School will be closed Monday August 7th due to water that remains in the basement of the school. Officials plan to reopen the school on Tuesday August 8th at 8 a.m., unless otherwise instructed.

Officials examined the school grounds and facilities after Saturday's storm. Principal Patricia Perkins along with school board officials, decided to close the school so that repairs can be made to ensure students, parents, and staff safety.

Additional information can be found at the school's website at www.morrisjeffschool.org.

