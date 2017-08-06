Saints Camp Day 10: Instant Analysis

The Saints took the show on the road for the tenth practice of training camp and although they didn't travel as far as they have the last three seasons going to West Virginia, their Sunday evening journey Uptown to Tulane was viewed as a coup for fans and the team.

Sean Payton took the team to Yulman Stadium two years ago and said after Sunday's session that it was another successful venture. “I thought it was great," said Payton. "We did this two years ago when we got back from West Virginia. It allows more people to come to a practice, to be out of the sun. With the schedule we had today, there were a lot of meetings and a lot of recovery aspects this morning. There were then more meetings and a walk-through. Overall, it was pretty crisp.”

The team's Monday practice has been moved to the afternoon and is closed to the public. After that, the team is back on the field Thursday for their preseason opener at Cleveland. Coverage starts at 6:30 PM on FOX 8, your home for the Saints Preseason.

Below are more tidbits from Sunday's practice:

WR coach Curtis Johnson back in Yulman... says he's a lot less stressed. pic.twitter.com/fwY2t2DfRG — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganTV) August 7, 2017

Saints fans go all out for practice, too. pic.twitter.com/DTWFfjclRn — Chris Hagan (@ChrisHaganTV) August 7, 2017

Nice PBU Vaccaro pic.twitter.com/o6C4iEN3dC — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 7, 2017

