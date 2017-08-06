Saints Camp Day 10: Instant Analysis

The Saints bring a familiar face back to the special teams unit.more>>
Sunday night under the lights at Yulman Stadium was a much welcomed change for the Black and Gold. Cooler temperatures and a break in the monotony sparked a more up-tempo practice.more>>
The Saints took the show on the road for the tenth practice of training camp and although they didn't travel as far as they have the last three seasons going to West Virginia, their Sunday evening journey Uptown to Tulane was viewed as a coup for fans and the team.more>>
It's one of the greatest nights in pro football. For the hall of fame class of 2017, it was finally time to get enshrined. For Morten Andersen, he took the road less traveled yet there he was officially at football immortality.more>>
The days of West Virginia are long gone. No seventy degree practices with little humidity. Today was hot and muggy, and the players could feel it. A handful of Saints left practice early due to the brutal conditions.more>>
