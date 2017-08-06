Saints Camp Day 10: Instant Analysis - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints Camp Day 10: Instant Analysis

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Connect
Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8 Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8
(WVUE) -

The Saints took the show on the road for the tenth practice of training camp and although they didn't travel as far as they have the last three seasons going to West Virginia, their Sunday evening journey Uptown to Tulane was viewed as a coup for fans and the team.

Sean Payton took the team to Yulman Stadium two years ago and said after Sunday's session that it was another successful venture. “I thought it was great," said Payton. "We did this two years ago when we got back from West Virginia. It allows more people to come to a practice, to be out of the sun. With the schedule we had today, there were a lot of meetings and a lot of recovery aspects this morning. There were then more meetings and a walk-through. Overall, it was pretty crisp.”

The team's Monday practice has been moved to the afternoon and is closed to the public. After that, the team is back on the field Thursday for their preseason opener at Cleveland. Coverage starts at 6:30 PM on FOX 8, your home for the Saints Preseason.

Below are more tidbits from Sunday's practice:

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Justin Drescher reunites with the Saints

    Justin Drescher reunites with the Saints

    Saints long snapper Justin Drescher. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com| The Times-Picayune)Saints long snapper Justin Drescher. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com| The Times-Picayune)

    The Saints bring a familiar face back to the special teams unit.

    more>>

    The Saints bring a familiar face back to the special teams unit.

    more>>

  • Big crowd watches Saints take training camp to Tulane

    Big crowd watches Saints take training camp to Tulane

    Saints fans packed Tulane to see the Sunday workout. Source: Chris HaganSaints fans packed Tulane to see the Sunday workout. Source: Chris Hagan

    Sunday night under the lights at Yulman Stadium was a much welcomed change for the Black and Gold. Cooler temperatures and a break in the monotony sparked a more up-tempo practice. 

    more>>

    Sunday night under the lights at Yulman Stadium was a much welcomed change for the Black and Gold. Cooler temperatures and a break in the monotony sparked a more up-tempo practice. 

    more>>

  • Saints Camp Day 10: Instant Analysis

    Saints Camp Day 10: Instant Analysis

    Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8

    The Saints took the show on the road for the tenth practice of training camp and although they didn't travel as far as they have the last three seasons going to West Virginia, their Sunday evening journey Uptown to Tulane was viewed as a coup for fans and the team. 

    more>>

    The Saints took the show on the road for the tenth practice of training camp and although they didn't travel as far as they have the last three seasons going to West Virginia, their Sunday evening journey Uptown to Tulane was viewed as a coup for fans and the team. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly