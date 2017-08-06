Big crowd watches Saints take training camp to Tulane - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Big crowd watches Saints take training camp to Tulane

Written by: Chris Hagan, Sports Reporter
Saints fans packed Tulane to see the Sunday workout. Source: Chris Hagan Saints fans packed Tulane to see the Sunday workout. Source: Chris Hagan
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Sunday night under the lights at Yulman Stadium was a much welcomed change for the Black and Gold. Cooler temperatures and a break in the monotony sparked a more up-tempo practice. 

"Oh it was awesome. You practice same time every day. Things start to become repetitive. Just to change it up," said linebacker Craig Robertson. "Have a lot of fans out here, different pace. It's good for the young guys to play at night time, to get you ready for the preseason. It's a big changeup from playing noon games. It's good for them to get acclimated playing at nighttime."

"I thought it was great. We did this two years ago when we got back. It allows more people to be at a practice, and allows them to be out of the sun. With the schedule we had today. A lot of meeting, a lot of recovery aspects to the morning. More meetings, then a walkthrough. I thought overall it was pretty crisp," said Saints Coach Sean Payton.

Worth noting as far as participation. Willie Snead missed another practice, but we did see the return of Coby Fleener to individual drills. The biggest move, however, the Saints released their two long snappers to bring back specialist Justin Drescher along with a second kicker Patrick Murray. 

