Justin Drescher reunites with the Saints

Special teams was a glaring issue for the Saints last season, and at the center of the problem, at times, was Justin Drescher. He was the long snapper that got jumped over in the Broncos game that led to a returned extra point.

But even after the Saints didn’t re-sign him in the off-season, he found his way back to practice tonight. The Saints released a pair of long snappers in order to sign Drescher and a second kicker, Patrick Murray.

Sean Payton says that in Drescher’s case, it’s the little things that need improvement.

“He’s been good with the punts,” says Payton. “They key is going to be the short snaps and coverage element. I think he’s healthy. He’s battle a groin two of the last three years.”

Drescher says he wasn’t really aware of why he was let go in the first place, but chalked it up to the NFL being a business. His focus is only on what’s ahead of him.

“I’m just excited to be back,” says Drescher. “Going through the locker room, seeing familiar faces. I’m happy to be back. I can’t say what’s happened in the past. I just stayed in shape to get ready for my chance. Now I’m here, and I’m excited.”

The key for Drescher and the Saints will be learning from their mistakes of the past and turning the special teams unit as a whole around.

